Scoring a century in any format of the game is in itself a difficult task. Now imagine scoring a double hundred, that too in a 50-over game. Ishan Kishan just got his name written in cricket history as pulled off a spectacular achievement, becoming only the fourth Indian player and seventh overall to hit a double hundred in ODI cricket. The left-hander achieved this feat while batting in the India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday, December 10. Opening the innings, Kishan attacked the bowlers and took them to all parts of the crowd to achieve the feat off just 126 deliveries, which included a whopping 23 fours and nine powerful sixes. Ishan Kishan Scores Fastest Double Hundred in ODIs, Becomes Fourth Indian to Reach the Milestone

Kishan thus joined an elite list of cricketers, who have been able to breach the 200-run mark in ODIs prior to his effort. He joined Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag as the only Indians to do so. Overall, he now sits sixth on the list of the all-time top scores in ODIs with his effort, which yielded 210 runs. Here is a list below of players to have scored a double hundred in ODIs.

Full List of Batters to Have Scored 200 in ODIs

Player Country Score Match Rohit Sharma India 264 India vs Sri Lanka, 2014 Martin Guptill New Zealand 237* New Zealand vs West Indies, 2015 Virender Sehwag India 219 India vs West Indies, 2011 Chris Gayle West Indies 215 West Indies vs Zimbabwe, 2015 Fakhar Zaman Pakistan 210* Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 2018 Ishan Kishan India 210 India vs Bangladesh, 2022 Rohit Sharma India 209 India vs Australia, 2013 Rohit Sharma India 208* India vs Sri Lanka, 2017 Sachin Tendulkar India 200* India vs South Africa, 2010

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar was the first one to have achieved this monumental feat in 2010 during a match against South Africa. Indian captain Rohit Sharma is the only player in this list to have achieved this feat thrice. He currently holds the highest score in ODIs (264).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2022 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).