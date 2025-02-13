Third and fourth-placed sides in Indian Street Premier League 2025, Srinagar Ke Veer and KVN Bangalore Strikers are set to lock horns in the Eliminator of ISPL 2025. The winner of this game will play Falcon Risers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2. The game will be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, Thane, from 6:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, February 13, 2025. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of ISPL 2025 and fans can watch the Srinagar Ke Veer vs KVN Bangalore Strikers live telecast on the Star Sports First TV channels. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch Srinagar Ke Veer vs KVN Bangalore Strikers live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need a subscription. ISPL 2025: Rules, Format, Teams, Live Streaming, Telecast and Other Details You Need to Know About Indian Street Premier League Season 2

The race to the finals is heating up Majhi Mumbai ne apni jagah finals mein pakki kar li, lekin ab kis ek team ko milega finals mein jaane ka mauka? #isplt10 #Street2Stadium #Season2 #DikhaApnaGame #ZindagiBadalLo #ISPLonJioStar #ISPLonStarSportsFirst pic.twitter.com/Q0vKweRQbd — ISPL (@ispl_t10) February 12, 2025

