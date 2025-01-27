The ISPL (Indian Street Premier League) 2025 is back with its second edition. The inaugural ISPL in 2024 proved to be a massive success and this time too, emerging stars in cricket will have a platform to showcase their talent and catch attention. The exciting cricket tournament, which features six teams is back with one of its faces being the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and it promises to be magnificent, once again. The ISPL 2025 auction was held earlier in December last year of which 350 players from 55 cities were part.What is Tape Ball Cricket?

The Tiigers of Kolkata are the reigning champions in ISPL 2025, having won the inaugural title with a victory over Majhi Mumbai in the final. Just like last season, all matches in ISPL 2025 are set to be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, Thane. The captivating cricket tournament started off with the finalists facing each other in the first match on January 26 and it will come to an end on February 15. Let us take a look at some details regarding ISPL 2025.

ISPL 2025 Format

The ISPL 2025 is being played in T10 format. One bowler can bowl a maximum of two overs. The powerplay in each innings of the ISPL is set to be of three overs each. During the bowling powerplay, which will be the first two overs of an innings, two fielders will be allowed outside the 30-yard circle while in case of the batting powerplay, which is one over, three fielders will be out of the 30-yard circle. On Which Channel ISPL 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Indian Street Premier League Season 2 Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

The tournament format is also pretty simple. Each team will take on each other twice in the group stage with the top four making it to the playoffs. The teams finishing in the first two spots on the ISPL 2025 points table will face each other in Qualifier 1 (February 12) with the winner sailing into the final. The loser of Qualifier 1 will face the winner of the Eliminator (February 13) in Qualifier 2 (February 14) for a spot in the final (February 15).

ISPL 2025 Rules

As was seen in the first season, the ISPL 2025 will have a set of rules which is not seen in traditional cricket. These include the 'Tape Ball Over', '50-50 Over' and also '9 Street Runs'. Let us take a look at them in detail. ISPL Rules and Regulations: Know About Indian Street Premier League T10 Cricket Tournament Format.

Tape Ball Over: As the name suggests, a tape ball over is one which is bowled using a tape ball. A tape ball is made by covering a tennis ball with tape and it is pretty popular when it comes to street cricket. Hence the feature has been included in the ISPL. As per ISPL rules, every bowling team will need to have atleast one over and a maximum of two, with the tape ball.

9-Street Runs: This is another common street cricket rule that fans would be aware of. If a batsman hits the ball that goes straight into the audience, he would be awarded nine runs instead of six. The fans watching ISPL 2025 matches also have something to cheer about as those who manage to catch the ball will get a sum of Rs 3,000 from ISPL as an award.

50-50 Over: The 50-50 over is an interesting innovation in the ISPL. In the 50-50 over, a batting team can set a certain target for the bowling team to chase it down in order to get additional runs. The team setting the target needs to score atleast 16 runs. If the batting team completes the run chase successfully, 50% of the runs scored in the 50-50 over will be added to the team total after the over. If not, 50% of the runs scored will be deducted.

ISPL 2025 Schedule

ISPL 2025 Squads

Tiigers of Kolkata: Hardeep Singh, Munna Shaikh, Prathamesh Thakare, Shivam Kumar, Sarfraz Khan, Rohit Chandigarh, Subhajit Jana Dhoni, Firdos Alam, Bhavesh Pawar, Ravi Gupta, Navaz Khan, Fardeen Kazi, Imroz Khan, Thomas Dias, Firas Mohammed, Vivek Mohanan.

Majhi Mumbai: Vijay Jaysing Pawle, Ankit Yadav, Kabir Singh, Yogesh Penkar, Rajat Mundhe, Mahendra Chandan, Asif Luhar, Mohammad Nadeem, Rajendra Singh, Abhishek Dalhor, Ankur Singh, Amit Naik, Eshant Sharma, Vijay Kumar, Birendra Ram, Deepak Limboo.

Chennai Singhams: Deepak Dogra, Sumeet Dhekale, Siyyadri, Rahul Sawant, Shubham Sangale, Jagat Sarkar, V Vignesh, Jignesh Patel, Vedant Mayekar, Devid Gogoi, Prashant Gharat, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ketan Mhatre, R Thavith Kumar, Anurag Sarshar, Farhat Ahmed.

Bangalore Strikers: Pradeep Patil, Prathamesh Pawar, Bunty Patel, Krushna Pawar, Arjun Bhosale, Farman Khan, Ankit Maurya, Nitin Matunge, Saroj Paramanik, Akash Gautam, Shreyas Matiwaddar, Piku Paul, Ashiq Shamsu, Irfan Patel, Sanjay Kanojjiya, Ajaz Qureshi.

Srinagar Ke Veer: Sai Shelar, Harsh Adsul, Rajesh Sorte, Mangesh Vaity, Prajyot Ambhire, Sagar Ali, Hanumanth Reddy Kapu, Sanskar Dhyani, Dilip Binjwa, Sanhil Longale, Sharik Yasir, Suvronil Roy, Akash Tarekar, Lokesh Lokesh, Raju Mukhiya, Firoz Shaikh.

Falcon Risers Hyderabad: Krishna Satpute, Aryan Kharkar, Prabjot Singh, Vicky Bhoir, Vishwajit Thakur, Irfan Umair, Mansoor KL, Aakash Jangid, Varun Kumar, Prathmesh Mhatre, Shreyash Kadam, Bablu Patil, Jonty Sarkar, Rajesh Poojary, Anand Baghel, Parveen Kumar.

ISPL 2025 Live Streaming, Telecast Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of ISPL 2025. Fans can watch the ISPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports First TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch ISPL 2025 live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but only at the cost of a subscription fee.

