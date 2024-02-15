Sarfaraz Khan looked in his best form when he took on the England bowlers as soon as he came to the crease on his debut. He scored a quickfire half-century, which is maiden Test fifty. Ravindra Jadeja, his partner in the crease, was batting in his nineties for a long time and Sarfaraz had to take a few risky singles to support him. As he tried to move on from 99 to 100, Jadeja pulled out of a single at the last minutes despite making the call, Sarfaraz tried to went back but it was too late and got dismissed run out. Captain Rohit Sharma was spotted extremely angry with the dismissal in the dressing room balcony and threw his cap on the ground in anger. Sarfaraz Khan's Wife Romana Zahoor and Father Naushad React in Joy After Indian Batter Scores Half-Century on Debut During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (See Pic).

Rohit Sharma Throws His Cap

Rohit Sharma Angry

Angry Rohit Sharma when Sarfaraz Khan got run-out. - Feel for Sarfaraz Khan. pic.twitter.com/rvssNhuk9p — sahil khan (@sahilkh90529063) February 15, 2024

