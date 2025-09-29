Ex-Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria celebrated the auspicious festival of Navratri along with his wife, Dharmeta Kaneria. The cricketer-turned-YouTuber, Danish, took to social media and shared his photo along with his wife, Dharmeta, with the caption 'Jai Ambey', while wishing everyone Happy Navratri. Kaneria, after taking retirement, has publicly criticized the regular oppression of Hindus in Pakistan, and has openly celebrated all the major festivals while respecting the laws and regulations of his country. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Danish Kaneria Weighs In on Trophy Presentation Controversy, Says ‘Had Mohsin Naqvi Been Just ACC or PCB Chief; India Would’ve Have Accepted the Trophy’.

Danish Kaneria And Wife Celebrate Navratri

Happy Navratri Jai Ambey🙏 pic.twitter.com/2oOLSeILC8 — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) September 29, 2025

Dharmeta Kaneria Celebrates Navratri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmeta Kaneria (@dharmetakaneria)

