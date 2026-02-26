Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi delivered a brilliant spell on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final, dismantling Karnataka's top order. After J&K posted a massive 584 in their first innings at Hubli, Nabi struck early by dismissing star opener KL Rahul for just 13 runs. Nabi then produced two rippers in consecutive balls. He first bowled Karun Nair for a nine-ball duck, before having the tournament's leading run-scorer, Smaran Ravichandran, caught for a golden duck. These quick strikes left Karnataka struggling at 57/4, firmly cementing first-time finalists J&K's commanding position in the match. Ranji Trophy Final: Paras Dogra Fined 50 Percent Match Fee, Receives Two Demerit Points for Head-Butting Aneesh.

Auqib Nabi Shines

Back-to-back rippers 🔥 Karun Nair ✅ Smaran Ravichandran ✅ Auqib Nabi and J&K are on a roll in the Final 👌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/G0ytZLEyNB@IDFCFIRSTBank | #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/r9QAH28O8f — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 26, 2026

