James Anderson and Nathan Lyon were at the opposite ends of a fierce contest Ashes 2023 first Test a few days ago, but the England and Australia star bowlers joined forces as they threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Major League Baseball (MLB) London Series. The two bowlers shook hands before the Chicago Cubs vs St Louis Cardinals clash and threw the first ceremonial pitch together at the Olympic Stadium. While Anderson sported a Chicago Clubs shirt, Lyon was seen wearing one of the St Louis Cardinals. ‘I’m Done’ Writes England Pacer James Anderson If Ashes 2023 Produces Lifeless Pitches, Criticises Edgbaston Test Track.

James Anderson, Nathan Lyon Throw Ceremonial First Pitch

