James Anderson took a five-wicket haul as England managed to put an end to India's highly entertaining 1st innings effort at 416 on Day 2 of the fifth Test. Ravindra Jadeja got to his third Test hundred and Jasprit Bumrah smashed Stuart Broad for 36 runs in one over as India crossed the 400-run mark to post a good total on the board.

