The Super 6 stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 will see the Japan national cricket team lock horns against the United Arab Emirates national cricket team in match 9 on Thursday, October 16. The JPN vs UAE T20I will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) and will begin at 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans will not have a live telecast viewing option of the Japan vs the United Arab Emirates match on their TV channels in India due to the lack of a broadcast partner. Although they will have a live streaming viewing option as they can watch JPN vs UAE on FanCode, mobile app, and website, but will need either a match pass (Rs 19) or a tour pass (Rs 59). Nepal and Oman Secure ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Spots in Asia and East Asia Pacific Qualifiers.

Japan vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Japan Cricket Association｜日本クリケット協会 (@japan_cricket)

