During the Indian Premier League 2013 (IPL 2013), Jasprit Bumrah made his debut for Mumbai Indians and played his first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He returned with figures of 3/32 in his quota of four overs, which included his first wicket Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians shared a post on Instagram while looking back at Bumrah's IPL debut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)