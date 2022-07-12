Jasprit Bumrah registered his career-best figures in ODIs of 6/19 as India bowled out England for a paltry 110 runs in the 1st ODI on Tuesday, July 12. The right-arm paceman also has the best figures by an Indian paceman against England. England lost wickets right from the outset and Bumrah was ably supported by Mohammed Shami (3/31) and Prasidh Krishna (1/26). The hosts continued lost wickets regularly with their skipper Jos Buttler top-scoring with 30 runs. David Willey was the next best batter with 21 runs.

See Scorecard:

