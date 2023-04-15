BCCI has provided medical updates for two injured superstars Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer. According to BCCI's statement, Jasprit Bumrah underwent surgery on his lower back in New Zealand. The surgery was a successful one and the fast bowler is currently pain-free. Bumrah, who was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery, commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Friday, April 14. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is all set to undergo surgery for his lower back problems next week.

Jasprit Bumrah Stars Rehab and Shreyas to Undergo Surgery

🚨 NEWS 🚨 Medical Update: Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer Details 🔽 #TeamIndiahttps://t.co/LKYAQi5SIn — BCCI (@BCCI) April 15, 2023

