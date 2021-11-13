Former WWE superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena shared a picture of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni on his Instagram account. In the post, MS Dhoni can be seen extending his hand for a handshake, in line with the former wrestler's 'You Can't See Me' meme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)