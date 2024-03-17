The LSG 10K is an annual run organised by the Lucknow Super Giants. With sustainability at the heart of the event, the LSG 10K is dedicated to building a greener future. This run is designed to make the citizens of Lucknow fitter and the city of Lucknow greener. This time the LSG 10K event was organised on March 17, five days before the IPL 2024 kicks off. In the event LSG head coach Justin Langer and fielding coach Jonty Rhodes was spotted shaking their legs to the beats of 'Boom Boom' and "Bolo Tararara'. Fans loved to see the veterans enjoy their time and made the video viral on social media. Virat Kohli Returns to India Ahead of IPL 2024, Set to Join RCB Pre-Season Camp Soon (Watch Video).

Jonty Rhodes, Justin Langer Dance During LSG 10K Marathon

The best thing you’ll see today 😄🔥 pic.twitter.com/igLgnmLOyR — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)