After a two-month long stay outside India taking care of his family while the birth of his youngest child Akaay, Virat Kohli finally returns to India ahead of the IPL 2024 season. The star Indian Cricketer was spotted at the Mumbai Airport upon his return and good news for the RCB fans as he is set to join the RCB pre-season camp soon to start preparations for IPL 2024. Fans loved to see their favourite star after so long and the made the picture viral on social media. KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer Joins Team’s Pre-Season Training Camp Ahead of IPL 2024 (See Pics).

Virat Kohli Back in India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)