Jos Buttler took a cheeky dig at India for their use of Harshit Rana as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube in the IND vs ENG Pune T20I. The England captain was asked about the changes to his team for the fifth and final T20I in Mumbai after he won the toss and he answered, "We have a change to the XI as Mark Wood comes in and our four impact subs today Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson." Earlier, a massive controversy had erupted over India having Harshit Rana replace Shivam Dube as a concussion substitute after he could not field and bowl in the Pune T20I. England Captain Jos Buttler Comments on India Using Harshit Rana As Concussion Substitute, Says ‘Not a Like-for-Like Replacement…

Jos Buttler's Sarcastic 'Impact Subs' Remark at Toss, Watch:

