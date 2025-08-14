England cricketer Jos Buttler's father John Buttler passed away recently. The star player was playing in the Hundred for Manchester Originals and later announced the news through an Instagram post. Buttler continued to feature in the Hundred despite his personal tragedy and scored a stunning half-century against Welsh Fire in a big chase. As he reached the milestone, he looked at the sky raising his bat, using his celebration to pay a tribute to his late father. Jos Buttler's Father Dies: England Cricketer Shares Emotional 'Rest in Peace Dad' Post (See Instagram Story).

Jos Buttler Dedicates Celebration to Late Father

A Son’s Salute 🫡 In one of the emotional moments of The Hundred, Jos Buttler carved 57 off 34 and dedicated it to his late father 🙌#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/ZootU1Q5sS — FanCode (@FanCode) August 14, 2025

