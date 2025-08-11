England national cricket team player Jos Buttler shared an emotional message for his late father on Instagram. The message touched the hearts of fans all over the world, who flooded social media with heartwarming messages of support. Buttler's simple and yet powerful words read: "Rest in peace, Dad. "Thank you for everything you have done for me." For those unversed, Jos Buttler's father, John, passed away suddenly on August 9. Jos Buttler Becomes Second England Player To Complete 13,000 Runs in T20s, Achieves Feat During Lancashire vs Yorkshire Vitality T20 Blast 2025 Match.

Jos Buttler Pens Down Emotional Message

Jos Buttler with his dad. (Photo credits: Instagram/josbuttler)

