Josh Hazlewood had a night to forget as he was taken apart for 64 runs in his four overs during Royal Challengers Bangalore's clash against Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 on Friday, May 13. The Australian thus bowled the most expensive spell in the tournament this year, surpassing Sunrisers Hyderabad's Marco Jansen. He also became the RCB bowler to concede most runs in his four overs, overtaking fellow countryman Shane Watson.

