A hilarious incident happened during the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. Pakistan fielders, including Kamran Ghulam, found themselves at the centre of attention for their aggressive celebration after fielder Saud Shakeel ran out Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma. The incident happened during the last ball of the 29th over when Bavuma guided speedster Mohammad Hasnain's delivery towards the backward point region. A huge mix-up between Bavuma and Matthew Breetzke cost South Africa's captain wicket. After Bavuma's dismissal, Pakistan fielders celebrated on the Proteas batter's face. Here is the viral video. Shaheen Afridi, Matthew Breetzke Engage in Heated Argument During PAK vs SA Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Aggressive Celebrations from Pakistan Fielders

Fireworks all around! 🥵 Temba Bavuma is dismissed by a brilliant throw from Saud Shakeel, but its the feisty celebrations that are grabbing the limelight! 😏#TriNationSeriesOnFanCode pic.twitter.com/glTykGVqS9 — FanCode (@FanCode) February 12, 2025

