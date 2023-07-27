On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, India wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant on Wednesday took to Twitter to pay his salutes to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in order to protect the motherland. Taking to Twitter, Pant paid homage to the brave soldiers and wrote, “Let's pay homage to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to protect the honour of our great nation. A big salute to their bravery and forever indebted to them & their families.”

Rishabh Pant Pays Tributes to Brave Warriors of India

