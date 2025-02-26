Star batter Karun Nair achieved a personal milestone during the ongoing VID vs KER Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final when on the score of 10 on Day 1 of the summit clash, reached 8,000 First-Class (FC) runs. Playing for Vidarbha, Nair reached 8,000 runs in his 114th FC match, having earlier played for Karnataka between 2013-2022, scoring 11 hundred, and 16 half-centuries with a best of 328 against Tamil Nadu in the 2014-15 Ranji Trophy Final. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, Nair has slammed 670* runs with three centuries and one fifty, and is the third-highest run-getter for Vidarbha. (*-ongoing) Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final: List of Records That Can Be Broken During Vidarbha vs Kerala Summit Clash.

Karun Nair Completes 8,000 FC Runs

