Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket. The West Indies all-rounder was considered one of the best in the game. He helped Widnes win a number of games either with his power-hitting or intelligent bowling. So as Pollard retires, here is a throwback to the time when he smashed Sri Lanka spinner Akila Danajaya for six sixes in an over in a T20 game.

Polly , you will always be entertainer in the T20s ... Thanks for entertaining us with your innings of 6 sixes in 6 balls. For me, this is the best entertaining innings for Kieron Pollard. pic.twitter.com/bmjfz96fQe — Johns. (@CricCrazyJ0hns) April 20, 2022

