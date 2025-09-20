Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) entered the CPL 2025 (Caribbean Premier League) final, with a 56-run victory over the St Lucia Kings in Qualifier 2 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday, September 20. Batting first, Trinbago Knight Riders scored 194/4, a total that was reached on the back of Alex Hales (58 runs off 44 balls), captain Nicholas Pooran (50 off 32 balls), Kieron Pollard's 35-run knock off 26 deliveries and Andre Russell's 12-ball 28. In response, St Lucia Kings, the defending champions, were restricted to just 138/8 in what was a poor batting effort. Apart from Tim Seifert (57 off 40) and Tim David's 19-ball 28, no other batter could make much of an impact. Usman Tariq was the best bowler for TKR, taking four wickets for 35 runs while Sunil Narine scalped 3/18. Trinbago Knight Riders will now face Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL 2025 final on September 22. Guyana Amazon Warriors Beat Saint Lucia Kings by 14 Runs in Qualifier 1 of CPL 2025; Gudakesh Motie's Four-Wicket Haul Helps GAW Qualify for Final.

Trinbago Knight Riders Enter CPL 2025 Final Against Guyana Amazon Warriors

