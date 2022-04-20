Mumbai, April 20: West Indies all-rounder and limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket.

Pollard played 123 ODIs and 101 T20Is for West Indies. He made his ODI debut in April 2007 against South Africa and his T20I debut the following year against Australia in Bridgetown.

The cricketer never played a Test for West Indies and was one of the many white-ball specialists for his country. "After careful deliberation I've today decided to retire from international cricket," Pollard said in a video on Instagram. IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Looking for Collective Effort To Get off the Mark, Says Jaydev Unadkat.

"As is the case of many young persons it was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of 10 years and I'm proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 years in both the T20 and ODI forms of the game,'' he added.

The star all-rounder is currently playing for five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2022 10:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).