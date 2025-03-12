KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane, Players and Support Staff Perform Special 'Puja' Ceremony at Eden Gardens Ahead of IPL 2025 (See Pics and Video)

The defending champions have had their players arrive to join the camp ahead of the new season. KKR start their title defense when they take on RCB in the first match of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens.

KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane, Players and Support Staff Perform Special 'Puja' Ceremony at Eden Gardens Ahead of IPL 2025 (See Pics and Video)
KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane, players perform 'Puja' (Photo credit: X @KKRiders)
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 12, 2025 11:48 PM IST

KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) captain Ajinkya Rahane and other players alongside the support staff performed a special 'Puja' Ceremony at the Eden Gardens ahead of IPL 2025. This has become a tradition for KKR now, having kickstarted their camp the last year in the same way. In a video shared by the franchise on social media, the players were seen gathering at the Eden Gardens where new KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane broke open a coconut in front of wickets around which a garland was kept. KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit was also seen speaking to the players. The defending champions will start their IPL 2025 campaign against RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) on March 22. Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh and Other KKR Stars Join Team's Camp Ahead of IPL 2025 (See Pics).

KKR Players, Support Staff Perform 'Wicket Puja' Ahead of IPL 2025

See Pics

KKR Players During 'Wicket Puja' at Eden Gardens

Ajinkya Rahane Chandrakant Pandit Eden Gardens IPL IPL 2025 KKR Kolkata Knight Riders
