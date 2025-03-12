Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh and other KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) stars joined the team's camp ahead of the IPL 2025. The players have been arriving in Kolkata for the past two days and the franchise shared the updates of them joining the camp. On March 12, vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh and new mentor Dwayne Bravo arrived in Kolkata to join the camp. KKR, the three-time champions, had earlier appointed Ajinkya Rahane as their captain ahead of IPL 2025 and will feature in the first match of IPL 2025, against RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) at Eden Gardens on March 22. Newly Appointed Captain Ajinkya Rahane, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje Join Defending Champions KKR Camp Ahead of IPL 2025 Season (Watch Video).

Venkatesh Iyer Joins KKR Camp

Andre Russell Joins Kolkata Knight Riders' Camp

Sunil Narine Arrives in Kolkata Ahead of IPL 2025

Silent. Deadly. Mysterious. 🔥 Our 3-time MVP, Sunil Narine has arrived! 💜 pic.twitter.com/BXfjJo3YNW — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 12, 2025

Rinku Singh Joins KKR Camp Ahead of IPL 2025

Dwayne Bravo, New KKR Mentor, Joins Team

Angkrish Raghuvanshi 'In the House'

𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐝𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐚 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eknCU2NALj — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 12, 2025

Moeen Ali Joins KKR Squad

From England to Eden 🤝 Moeen Ali has touched down! 💜 pic.twitter.com/FTBOJiDyMw — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 12, 2025

Rovman Powell Arrives in Kolkata to Join KKR Camp

