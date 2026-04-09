Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have become the focus of widespread social media mockery following their narrow defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday. Viral memes began trending after uncapped batter Mukul Choudhary steered LSG to a last-over victory at Eden Gardens. Platforms were flooded with humorous posts targeting KKR’s bowling and their struggle to secure a win in the 2026 season. Many memes contrasted KKR’s high-profile signings with Choudhary’s breakout display. Who Is Mukul Choudhary? Know All About LSG Batter After His Match Winning Knock vs KKR in IPL 2026.

KKR Done and Dusted

Sala ye dono pura franchise ko dubane Aya h 😭😭😭 Please resign Rahane and avishek nayar please humble request 😭😭😭 Rahane has no captaincy skill & a batting coach who got a full time coach has 0 coaching skill..... please sack them and save KKR 💜😭 #IPL #kkrvslsg #lsg #kkr pic.twitter.com/2vltzyB3XE — SNEHASISH GHOSH (@SNEHASISH_OP) April 9, 2026

Mukul Choudhary Grooves To KKR's Bowling

Mukul Chowdhary to KKR pic.twitter.com/f9zZncQVtf — Naruto (@elitebloc9) April 9, 2026

KKR Fans Right Now

KKR fans after realizing qualification is now just a dream 😭 pic.twitter.com/9xR1LKlS9f — MARCUS (@MARCUS907935) April 9, 2026

KKRian Hits Out At Team

My mental condition right now 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬@iamsrk sir bech do yeh team.. We are happy that KKR won IPL 3 times But this is beyond repair pic.twitter.com/XTJ0ZtetGN https://t.co/3fxKn28wMw — ANUJ. (@anujrocks44) April 9, 2026

User After Watching KKR Bowling Plans

Kkr bowling around stumps wide yorkers pic.twitter.com/HrWyLuDmCM — Akil #sackfleming (@HAWK19616426) April 9, 2026

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