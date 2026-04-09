Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have become the focus of widespread social media mockery following their narrow defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday. Viral memes began trending after uncapped batter Mukul Choudhary steered LSG to a last-over victory at Eden Gardens. Platforms were flooded with humorous posts targeting KKR’s bowling and their struggle to secure a win in the 2026 season. Many memes contrasted KKR’s high-profile signings with Choudhary’s breakout display. Who Is Mukul Choudhary? Know All About LSG Batter After His Match Winning Knock vs KKR in IPL 2026.

KKR Done and Dusted

Mukul Choudhary Grooves To KKR's Bowling

KKR Fans Right Now

KKRian Hits Out At Team

User After Watching KKR Bowling Plans

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