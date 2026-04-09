Mukul Choudhary emerged as the hero for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday night, delivering a composed match-winning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. With the visitors facing a steep climb in the final overs, the young batter’s aggressive yet calculated approach secured a vital victory for Rishabh Pant’s side. The win propels LSG into the top half of the IPL 2026 standings and leaves the Knight Riders searching for answers after their fourth consecutive match without a win. You can follow Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard here.

Who Is Mukul Choudhary?

Hailing from the domestic circuit, Mukul Choudhary has long been regarded as a specialized middle-order talent. Before his breakout in the IPL, he was a consistent performer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where his ability to accelerate in the 'death overs' caught the attention of several scouting networks.

Lucknow Super Giants secured his services during the 2026 mini-auction, identifying him as a potential successor to the finishing roles previously held by senior overseas recruits. His performance on Thursday validates the franchise's investment and highlights the continuing trend of domestic Indian talent dictating the outcomes of high-stakes T20 fixtures. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Highlights, IPL 2026 Match 15.

Masterclass at Eden Gardens

Choudhary arrived at the crease with LSG in a precarious position, needing more than 10 runs per over following the dismissal of several senior batters. Showing maturity beyond his years, he targeted the short boundaries and played sensational shots against KKR’s pacers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 11:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).