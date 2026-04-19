Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel produced a moment of brilliance at Eden Gardens in the KKR vs RR IPL 2026 match. His acrobatic stumping to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders’ star batter Cameron Green has quickly become a highlight of the IPL 2026 season. The dismissal occurred as Green attempted to charge spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Jurel displayed exceptional reflexes to collect a wide delivery and dislodge the bails while diving back toward the stumps. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to commend the youngster’s agility. Tendulkar noted that Jurel’s anticipation and glove-work were 'Simply magnificent'. You can follow the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match Scorecard.

Dhruv Jurel's Sensational Stumping

Sachin Tendulkar Praises Dhruv Jurel

Only one stump in sight, on the move, and done in the blink of an eye! Simply magnificent Dhruv Jurel! pic.twitter.com/SYizvaTjaD — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 19, 2026

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