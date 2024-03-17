KKR Practice Match IPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Kolkata Knight Riders’ Warm-up Game Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 17

While teams are preparing for the upcoming IPL season, Kolkata Knight Riders played a practice match with the squad members. They have provided live streaming on social media for the same.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 17, 2024 07:37 PM IST

Preparing for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, many teams have shared practice videos of their star players. Teams opted for traditional practice sessions as many videos of batting and bowling in the net surfaced on social media. Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders have taken a different approach to the preparations and scheduled a practice match among the team members. For the fans, the franchise is even providing live coverage of the practice match. Check out KKR practice match live streaming below. Shreyas Iyer Spotted in New KKR Jersey Ahead of IPL 2024 (See Pic).

KKR Practice Match IPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online

