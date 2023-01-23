KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are grooving up for their marriage in style as the couple was seen dancing to the popular Bollywood song, 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. In a video which has gone viral, the couple, who are reportedly set to tie the knot are seen in a jovial mood as they shook their legs to the song and enjoyed the atmosphere. The two are set to marry on January 23 in Khandala. Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Ajay Devgn Congratulates Suniel and Mana Shetty for Their Daughter's Marriage.

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Dance to Mujhse Shaadi Karogi:

Athiya Shetty in white dancing to Mujhse Shadi Karogi is every Bollywood fan's dream bride 😍#KLRahul #AthiyaShetty #SunielShetty pic.twitter.com/eJuActQ8N6 — First India filmy (@firstindiafilmy) January 23, 2023

