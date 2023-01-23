Ajay Devgn congratulated Suniel, Mana Shetty on Twitter for the wedding of their daughter, Athiya Shetty. She will be getting married to KL Rahul. According to reports the wedding will be an intimate affair, with only close friends and family attending. Bholaa: Second Teaser of Ajay Devgn and Tabu Starrer To Be Out on January 24!

View Ajay Devgn's Tweet Here:

Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty’s marriage to @klrahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion. ❤️ Ajay pic.twitter.com/n2po9KfPdo — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 23, 2023

