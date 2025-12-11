Popular playback singer Chinamyi Sripada has filed a complaint with the Hyderabad Police after receiving a morphed nude photograph of herself on Wednesday (December 10) morning. In a video message posted on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, the singer said that the trolling against her intensified after her filmmaker husband Rahul Ravindran's comments on mangalsutra. In the video, she could be heard saying, "I have been abused, my children have been given death threats. I have filed a police complaint with Charan Reddy, Lohit Reddy, and a few others who were on Twitter spaces, who said that the kind of women they don't like shouldn't ever have children, and must die immediately. There were men who were applauding this. Sripada, who has been a prominent figure in India's #MeToo movement in 2018, added that she has been facing such trolling ever since she first spoke about facing harassment from a lyricist. She also shared a screenshot of the fan page that shared the fake image of her morphed picture. ‘Getting Groped Is My Fault’: Singer Chinmayi Sripada Confronts Troll for Bringing Up Sexual Abuse Incident Amid Social Media Debate Over Mangalsutra (View Posts).

Singer Chinmayi Sripada Takes Legal Action Against Trolls on Social Media – View Post

I got a morphed image from a page today and tagged the cops - whether legal action happen will happen or not is not the issue But I made this video for girls and their families to safeguard against the ‘Lanja Munda’ spewing people here who have been paid to do this for the past… pic.twitter.com/unjeJANNHP — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 10, 2025

