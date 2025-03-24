Star Indian cricketer KL Rahul who is part of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming IPL 2025 season will miss their opening clash against Lucknow Super Giants as per a report from Cricbuzz. Rahul is expecting his first child and has received special permission from the Delhi Capitals management to skip the match against his former franchise. The Indian batter rushed back home to Mumbai on Sunday night upon learning that his wife, Athiya Shetty, could give birth at any moment. However, he is expected to rejoin his Delhi Capitals teammates for their second game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 30. KL Rahul Prepares For IPL 2025 Season As He Trains With Team India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Ahead of Joining Delhi Capitals Camp (Watch Video).

KL Rahul Reportedly Set to Miss DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Match

🚨 KL RAHUL IS EXPECTING HIS FIRST CHILD...!!!! - KL Rahul will miss today's match for the Delhi Capitals. (Cricbuzz). pic.twitter.com/KWvBFvKKYn — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) March 24, 2025

