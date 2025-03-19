The IPL 2025 season is nearing soon with the first match only days away from now. Teams have already started their preparation and most of the Team India members who have been part of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has joined them as well. KL Rahul, meanwhile is still continuing with their preparations for the IPL 2025 season alongside Team India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. A viral clip on social media showed Nayar is giving throwdowns to him as he practice his range hitting. Fans loved his dedication and made the video viral on social media. Rohit Sharma Spotted in Mumbai Indians Practice Kit at Wankhade Stadium Ahead of IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

KL Rahul Prepares For IPL 2025 Season As He Trains With Team India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar

KL RAHUL practicing with Abhishek Nayar for the IPL 2025 🐯🔥 He's wearing Red Coloured Pads.... 👀 pic.twitter.com/8jQoanZQFm — Jyotirmay Das (@dasjy0tirmay) March 19, 2025

