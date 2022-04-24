KL Rahul continued his fine form against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 with a fifty. The right-hander scored his half-century, his 29th in IPL, off 37 deliveries with six fours and one six.

And yet another 50 for @klrahul11 against the Mumbai Indians. Gritty knock, skip. 🫡💪 50* (37) How many more to come?#AbApniBaariHai #IPL2022 #LSGvsMI — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 24, 2022

