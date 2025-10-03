It's an end to a wait of 3211 days as KL Rahul struck a century at home, in India, after eight long years. KL Rahul's century came during Team India's first innings in the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025, day 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After slamming the ton, KL Rahul celebrated by removing his helmet, raising the bat, pointing towards Team India's dressing room, and putting two fingers in his mouth. His celebration, putting his two fingers in his mouth, is probably a message to his newborn daughter, Evaarah. KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty were blessed with a baby girl, born on March 24, 2025. KL Rahul's century came off 190 balls this time; the last one at home in Test cricket came in December 2016, against England, when he got out on 199 in the first innings of the fifth test. KL Rahul Registers His 11th Test Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 1st Test 2025.

KL Rahul Dedicates Celebration to Newborn Daughter Evaarah

A gift from papa KL to little Evaarah 🥹💯pic.twitter.com/xWYrFpOhGi — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 3, 2025

