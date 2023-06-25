KL Rahul sustained an unfortunate injury during the IPL 2023 and had to undergo an immediate surgery. He missed the World Test Championship Final and is also set to miss the upcoming series between India and West Indies. Rahul's comeback date is still uncertain and he might miss the Asia Cup as well. As he recovers, he visited the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple to take blessings.

KL Rahul Visits Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple

KL Rahul visited the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple. pic.twitter.com/ruciUxcYxr — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 25, 2023

KL Rahul Seeking Blessings

KL RAHUL visited the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple and took the blessings of God 🙏🙏#KLRahul pic.twitter.com/LfigxNv7kV — KL Siku Kumar (@KL_Siku_Kumar) June 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)