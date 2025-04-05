KL Rahul won the Man of the Match award in the CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match on April 5. The right-hander, playing his second match for the Delhi Capitals, scored an impressive 77 off 51 deliveries on a tricky wicket and against spinners the calibre of Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad. The wicketkeeper-batter opened the innings with Delhi Capitals not having Faf du Plessis for this match and guided the innings masterfully, mixing caution and aggression brilliantly. He struck six fours and three sixes in his knock as Delhi Capitals went on to score 183/6, a total they would go on to defend by 25 runs. KL Rahul, who was part of Lucknow Super Giants for the past three seasons, was signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore a the IPL 2025 auction last year. Vansh Bedi Spotted Napping In Chennai Super Kings Dug Out During Second Innings of CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match, Fans React.

KL Rahul Wins Man of the Match in CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match

✅ Player of the Match ✅ Fantasy King of the Match ✅ Super Sixes of the Match ✅ On-the-go 4s of the Match Just KL RAHUL things!! 🦁🔥 pic.twitter.com/25ocJFeQoo — Jyotirmay Das (@dasjy0tirmay) April 5, 2025

