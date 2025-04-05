Chennai Super Kings suffered yet another loss as they got defeated by 25 runs against Delhi Capitals at their home in MA Chidamabaram Stadium in Mumbai. Chasing 185, their chase never found momentum and they lost key wickets whenever they tried to get going. As the chase was going on very slow, CSK cricketer Vansh Bedi was spotted taking a nap in the dugout. Fans were the ones to see him resting and took to social media to share thoughts on him. IPL 2025: CSK vs DC Memes Go Viral After Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk for the First Time Since 2010.

Unbothered

I wanna be as unbothered as vansh bedi is pic.twitter.com/XaiYy6OuIG — shruti ✿ (@lostshruu) April 5, 2025

Literally Us

Vansh Bedi is All CSK Fans

Vansh Bedi is all CSK fans while watching them bat 🙂 https://t.co/LkWgjd5nVP pic.twitter.com/no9q1n4KtV — Sai Vamshi💛 (@me_Nobitha) April 5, 2025

All of Us

Vansh Bedi is all of us while CSK bats pic.twitter.com/ADkka38NKA — Deepak Kumar Panda (@Deepsdkp) April 5, 2025

Proud of You

Proud of you Vansh Bedi 💛 best use of time. https://t.co/TlGxmTvsg8 — MD JISHAN (@im_Jishan_) April 5, 2025

