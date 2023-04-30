Kuldeep Sen was introduced as the Impact Player for Rajasthan Royals in their match against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 30. The fast bowler would be looking to make an impact with the ball as Rajasthan Royals look to defend 212/7. Jurel was not able to get going in this game as all he could manage was just two runs off three balls. 'Future Star of Indian Cricket' Netizens in Awe of Yashasvi Jaiswal After Rajasthan Royals Opener Scores Maiden IPL Hundred.

Kuldeep Sen Introduced as Rajasthan Royals' Impact Player

🔴 Dhruv Jurel 🟢 Kuldeep Sen hungry for wickets now 🔥 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)