Yashasvi Jaiswal just showed the world why he was such a special talent. The Rajasthan Royals' opener put on a one-man as he took apart the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack and guided the Rajasthan Royals to a formidable 212/7. The young opener, who played all his cricket in Mumbai, was appreciated by the Wankhede crowd as well. He also became the first uncapped player to score a hundred in the IPL this year. After this fabulous knock, netizens were in awe of the left-hander and hailed him as the 'future of Indian cricket.' List of Centuries in IPL 2023: Batsmen With Hundreds in Indian Premier League Season 16.

'Future of Indian Cricket'

Hundred comes up for Yashasvi Jaiswal his 1st of the IPL, many more to come. One of the most reliable openers rn, future of Indian Cricket. We are coming for that Orange Cap pic.twitter.com/IGyeQB321j — Pratham. (@76thHundredWhxn) April 30, 2023

'This Kid is Special'

Yashasvi Jaiswal is 21 years old, he's just scored an IPL hundred off only 53 balls in the 1000th match of tournament's history. This kid is special ❤️ #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/GJ3Y2ZwHvZ — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) April 30, 2023

'Take a Bow'

'Jaiswal' the Future star of Indian cricket ✨ Hundred in U-19 WC. Hundred in Ranji Trophy. Hundred in Irani Cup. Hundred in Duleep Trophy. Hundred in Vijay Hazare. Hundred in India A. Hundred in IPL. He is just 21, Take a bow, Yashasvi Jaiswal🙌 pic.twitter.com/toqRpRufRO — SAMSONITE💭 (@thesuperroyal) April 30, 2023

Indeed!

And Yashasvi Jaiswal is just 21 years old The future of Indian Cricket is bright pic.twitter.com/MdwoER3MxT — Asha (@ashaa_45) April 30, 2023

Agreed

Yashasvi Jaiswal 🔥🔥🔥 this 21 yo boy is future of Indian cricket 👏🏽👏🏽 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) April 30, 2023

'Memorable Performance'

Wow, what a remarkable performance by the youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal! Congratulations on scoring a stunning century 👏🏼 Keep shining and inspiring young cricketers around the world.The future of Indian cricket looks bright with such talented players!🌟 #YashasviJaiswal #MIvsRR pic.twitter.com/4dvpDQngV3 — Vaibhav (@I_AM_Vaibhav12) April 30, 2023

'Making History'

100 in the 1000th IPL match. That's what is called making history. Yashasvi Jaiswal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iDGXRCo1Ir — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 30, 2023

'Lone Warrior'

YASHASVI JAISWAL - THE LONE WARRIOR. 124 (62) with 16 fours and 8 sixes. One of the finest knocks in IPL history, the next best scorer for RR was 18. Single-handedly dominated MI bowlers! pic.twitter.com/UFAyKMC52q — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)