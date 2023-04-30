Yashasvi Jaiswal just showed the world why he was such a special talent. The Rajasthan Royals' opener put on a one-man as he took apart the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack and guided the Rajasthan Royals to a formidable 212/7. The young opener, who played all his cricket in Mumbai, was appreciated by the Wankhede crowd as well. He also became the first uncapped player to score a hundred in the IPL this year. After this fabulous knock, netizens were in awe of the left-hander and hailed him as the 'future of Indian cricket.' List of Centuries in IPL 2023: Batsmen With Hundreds in Indian Premier League Season 16.

