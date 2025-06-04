Just after the IPL 2025, Team India's leading spinner Kuldeep Yadav starts a new journey of his life as he gets engaged with his childhood friend Vanshika. The engagement ceremony took place at Lucknow. Vanshika is from Lucknow and works at LIC. Many cricketers attended the ceremony including Kuldeep's close friend and Indian cricketer Rinku Singh. Kuldeep Yadav is part of India's touring squad of England for the five-match Test series later in June. Cricketer Rinku Singh’s Engagement With MP Priya Saroj on June 8, Wedding Likely On November 18: Report.

Kuldeep Yadav Gets Engaged To Childhood Friend Vanshika

लखनऊ में भारतीय टीम के गेंदबाज कुलदीप यादव और वंशिका की सगाई की रस्म हुई। कानपुर की वंशिका एलआइसी में कार्यरत हैं और कुलदीप यादव की बचपन की दोस्त हैं। कुलदीप की सगाई समारोह में रिंकू सिंह सहित कई क्रिकेटर पहुंचे हैं। pic.twitter.com/3IEeKCQyHP — Abhishek Tripathi / अभिषेक त्रिपाठी (@abhishereporter) June 4, 2025

