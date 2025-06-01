Good news is in store for the Singh family, with ace India cricketer Rinku Singh soon to exchange vows with MP Priya Saroj in a private ceremony. Singh had a poor run with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but will now gear up with family festivities with no immediate cricket scheduled. Rinku Singh Invests INR 1.9 Crore in Nutrition Brand BeastLife; Star KKR Batter's Investment Puts Valuation of Gaurav Taneja's Company to INR 120 Crore.

As reported by Bharat Samachar, Rinku and Priya will exchange rings on June 8 in Lucknow, with their wedding happening later in the year on November 18 in Banaras. Priya is the daughter of senior politician and MLA Toofani Saroj, and she is a Member of Parliament, having won the Lok Sabha seat from Machhlishahr with a young political career, joining the Samajwadi Party in 2022.

Rinku Singh To Tie Knot With MP Priya Saroj

Reports further suggest that the traditional 'shagun' took place at Singh's residence in Ozone City, Aligarh, where the dates of the engagement and wedding were also finalised. Rinku Singh Completes 50 Matches for Kolkata Knight Riders, Receives Special Jersey Ahead of KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (See Pics).

Uttar Pradesh's Rinku Singh came into the national limelight after his stunning performances for KKR in IPL 2023, which saw the finisher gain a place in India's T20I side. Singh was also selected as a reserve player for India's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, which the Rohit Sharma-led team won.

