Rajasthan Royals Director and former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara is currently playing in the International Masters League T20 for Sri Lanka Masters. During a match with South Africa Masters, he showed his incredible athletic ability even at the age of the 47 as he completed a stunning diving collection behind the wickets when Isuru Udana bowled a wide delivery down the leg. Fans were stunned and the video went viral on social media. Sachin Tendulkar Takes Sensational Catch Despite Collision With Ambati Rayudu During India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters IML T20 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Kumar Sangakkara Makes Stunning Diving Collection Behind Wickets

Sanga is aging backwards ✈️😱 pic.twitter.com/bkvCjMY1bY — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 28, 2025

