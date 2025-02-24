During the India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters match in International Masters T20 2025, one of the greatest players to ever play the game, Sachin Tendulkar took a splendid catch to dismiss Ashan Priyanjan of the Sri Lanka Masters. Tendulkar was aiming for the catch the moment Priyanjan played the shot off a Vinay Kumar delivery. At the same time, keeper Ambati Rayudu was racing towards the ball, looking nowhere. Rayudu collided with Tendulkar, but the 51-year-old Sachin took the catch despite the collision, and despite falling on the ground alongwith Rayudu. Yuvraj Singh Rolls Back the Years, Grabs Sensational Catch To Dismiss Lahiru Thirimanne During India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters IML T20 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Takes Superb Catch During India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INTERNATIONAL MASTERS LEAGUE (@imlt20official)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)