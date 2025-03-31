Is Malaika Arora dating Kumar Sangakkara? Fans have made speculations on social media after spotting the actress seated beside the former Sri Lankan cricketer during the RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match in Guwahati on March 30. Rajasthan Royals took on Chennai Super Kings in what turned out to be a thrilling contest at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati and amidst the game, pictures and a video of the two seated beside each other and watching the action went viral, giving rise to dating rumours. It is to be noted that these are mere rumours and nothing substantial about this. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals registered their first win of IPL 2025 as they edged past Chennai Super Kings by six runs. Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings by Six Runs in IPL 2025; Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Wanindu Hasaranga Shine As 2008 Champions Register First Win of Season.

Malaika Arora in the rr dugout Watching csk vs rr❤️#CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/im9ZweL9tI — Bhargav (@Bhargav76605307) March 30, 2025

malaika arora is dating sangakkara? now thats a leap — microaggression (@mutton2pyaza) March 30, 2025

Malaika Arora, Sangakkara dating😳 — Rajat (@paanchatgoshti) March 30, 2025

Malaika Arora was seen with Kumar Sangakara. It is confirmed that something is cooking, is Malaika Arora dating Kumar Sangakara? pic.twitter.com/pWo5llPgQp — Satish Mishra 🇮🇳 (@SATISHMISH78) March 31, 2025

