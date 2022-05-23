Sri Lanka cricketer Kiusal Mendius was taken off the field shortly before Lunch on Day 1 of the BAN vs SL 2nd Test due to massive chest pain. He has been hospitalised and will be kept under observation. The player was helped off the field in the 23rd over.

📢 Just in: Kusal Mendis has been hospitalized in Dhaka after leaving the field holding his chest The player was helped off the field in the 23rd over, shortly before lunch today in the second #BANvSL Test — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)