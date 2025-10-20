A bizarre development took place during the ongoing Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Kavisha Dilhari was batting and Nahida Akter bowled a good length delivery on the off-stump. Dilhari went back to cut, but the ball took an inside edge, hit the pads of wicketkeeper Nigar Sultana and richocheted to hit the stumps and dislodge the bails. In replay, it was shown that Dilhari overbalanced and her feet were in air when the ball hit the stumps. It was an accidental stumping and the video went viral on social media. Chamari Athapaththu Becomes First Sri Lankan to Score 4000 Runs in Women's ODIs, Achieves Feat During SL-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

Kavisha Dilhari Gets Stumped After Ball Ricochets from Wicketkeeper Nigar Sultana’s Pads

See it to believe it 👀 Off the wicket-keeper’s pads and onto the stumps 🤯 Watch #CWC25 action LIVE, broadcast details 📲 https://t.co/7wsR28PFHI pic.twitter.com/Zuxbj9zoC3 — ICC (@ICC) October 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)